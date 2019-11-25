"CLOSE READING" IS ALWAYS CODE FOR FINDING STUFF THAT ISN'T THERE:

I should note at the outset that I am not unsympathetic to the concerns of these liberal (or liberal-ish) writers, although none of them shows a particularly firm grasp of the thing they are rejecting or its history. The writer Kashana Cauley has traced the use of the term "woke" to unionized black workers in the midcentury and to the civil rights movement. In her childhood in the 1990s, wokeness was "a command to keep ourselves informed about anti-blackness, and to fight it." The last five years have seen more and more people take up this mantle, as Black Lives Matter called for sustained protest against systemic racism, and the election of Trump laid bare the depth of the white patriarchy's enduring power. To be woke in 2019 is, in part, to be a critic; whether recognizing the subtle sexism in a TV show or celebrating the political messaging in a music video, it is a form of close reading that has always been aligned with activism.