November 25, 2019
CAN'T LET DAD KNOW:
Giuliani associate wants to testify that Nunes aides hid Ukraine meetings on Biden dirt from Schiff (Christina Wilkie, 11/24/19, CNBC)
The lawyer for an indicted business associate of Rudy Giuliani said his client is prepared to testify under oath that aides to Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, scrapped a trip to Ukraine this year when they realized it would mean notifying Democratic Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff.
