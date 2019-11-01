CAN WE DEPORT THE NATIVES INSTEAD (profanity alert):

.

The adult children of immigrants, almost universally, show more upward economic mobility than their peers whose parents were born in the United States. Indeed, a new working paper by Stanford University's Ran Abramitzky; Princeton University's Leah Platt Boustan and Elisa Jácome; and the University of California Davis' Santiago Pérez finds that this is especially true for the lowest-income immigrants and remains true for the most recent cohorts for which data is available.





Drawing from census data, publicly available administrative data, and federal income tax data, they traced the income levels of millions of fathers and sons over time dating back to 1880. The children of immigrants climbed higher in the income rankings than those born to US natives across history and in 44 of the 47 sending countries they studied.