November 3, 2019
BUILDING DONALD'S JUGENDBUND:
Children were told to 'build the wall' at White House Halloween party (Jana Winter, Hunter Walker and Caitlin Dickson-,Yahoo News•November 2, 2019, Yahoo! News)
A Halloween party on Oct. 25 at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building featured candy, paper airplanes and -- concerning for some attendees -- a station where children were encouraged to help "Build the Wall" with their own personalized bricks.
