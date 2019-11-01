BUBBLE BREACH:

Evidence of Trump's impeachable conduct when he pressured the president of Ukraine to investigate potential Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden is so overwhelming that there is little Republicans can do to refute it. So they've taken to complaining about unfairness in the impeachment process - an absurd argument, but all they've got to work with.





The truth is that the impeachment process approved by Democrats Thursday is fair to Republicans, in that it allows them to issue subpoenas and question witnesses. And the process is fair to Trump as well.





The most important point is that Democrats have outmaneuvered Republicans at every turn on the road to impeachment in the House - and impeachment now appears very likely.





Before Thursday's full House vote in support of an impeachment inquiry of Trump, Republicans mostly complained that no such vote had been held, and also objected to the fact that the House Intelligence Committee was interviewing witnesses behind closed doors.





Thursday's vote and the Democratic commitment to public hearings destroyed those Republican talking points. But Republicans keep complaining anyway, saying the full House vote should have been taken earlier and raising every technical objection they can think of in a desperate move to derail the impeachment train that is clearly picking up steam.





Unless you're an extreme partisan and blind follower of Trump who will defend him no matter what, the GOP complaints don't hold up.