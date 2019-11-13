BILL KRISTOL'S GREATEST COUP:

Bolton told the gathering of Morgan Stanley's largest hedge fund clients that he was most frustrated with Trump over his handling of Turkey, people who were present said. Noting the broad bipartisan support in Congress to sanction Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan purchased a Russian missile defense system, Bolton said Trump's resistance to the move was unreasonable, four people present for his speech said.





Bolton said he believes there is a personal or business relationship dictating Trump's position on Turkey because none of his advisers are aligned with him on the issue, the people present said.





The Trump Organization has a property in Istanbul, and the president's daughter Ivanka Trump attended the opening with Erdogan in 2012. Though it's a leasing agreement for use of the Trump name, Trump himself said in a 2015 interview that the arrangement presented "a little conflict of interest" should he be elected.





During an Oct. 6 phone call with Erdogan, Trump agreed to pull back U.S. troops from northeast Syria so Turkish forces could launch an attack against America's Kurdish allies in the area. The presence of U.S. forces had deterred Erdogan from invading Syria, which he had threatened to do for years. Trump's decision, followed by an order for all U.S. troops to exit Syria, was widely criticized even among the president's Republican allies and was seen by many as a gift to the Turkish leader.





Erdogan is set to visit the White House on Wednesday.





Like other former Trump advisers, Bolton said regardless of how much evidence is provided to Trump that Russia interfered in the 2016 election, the president refuses to take any action because he views any move against Moscow as giving credence to the notion that his election is invalid, the people present for Bolton's remarks said.





At one point in his closed-door remarks, Bolton was asked what he thinks will happen in January 2021 if Trump is re-elected, people present for his remarks said. Bolton responded by taking a swipe at Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Ivanka Trump -- both of whom are senior White House advisers -- and at Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., three people familiar with his remarks said.





Bolton said Trump could go full isolationist -- with the faction of the Republican Party that aligns with Paul's foreign policy views taking over the GOP -- and could withdraw the U.S. from NATO and other international alliances, three people present for his remarks said.





He also suggested that Kushner and Ivanka Trump could convince the president to rewrite his legacy and nominate a liberal like Lawrence Tribe -- a Harvard Law professor who has questioned Trump's fitness for office and was a legal adviser to Barack Obama's 2008 campaign -- to the Supreme Court, the people present for Bolton's speech said.