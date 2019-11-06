AS AMERICA VOTES CHRISTIAN, SO TOO WILL PALESTINIANS VOTE ISLAM:

Hamas had originally demanded that both elections be held on the same day but it later relented, agreeing to Fatah's suggestion that the presidential elections be set for three months after the parliamentary one, providing that an actual date be set.





Hamas, it seems, is willing to take quite a few risks and make more than a few concessions to make sure elections take place.





Hamas's relatively conciliatory position on the elections has taken Fatah and Abbas by surprise. According to Palestinian sources, the plan to promote elections came from Abbas's office but was designed to embarrass Hamas.





Abbas and his advisers believed that once he issued a call for parliamentary elections in the West Bank and Gaza Hamas would refuse, thus allowing Abbas to state that elections will be held only in the West Bank -- where Fatah believes it has an actual chance of winning.





After Haniyeh's announced that he welcomed the initiative, Fatah upped the stakes and Abbas demanded that the parliamentary elections be based on party slates and not geographical representation.





Hamas again surprised Fatah and agreed, for one main reason: The Islamic terrorist group believes that it can win in the West Bank, potentially by a landslide, given the dwindling support Fatah has among Palestinians there.