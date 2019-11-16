ANOTHER COUNT OF OBSTRUCTION OF JUSTICE:

"Read the transcript!" has been a mantra of President Donald Trump ever since he released a summary of his call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky over allegations he withheld aid to the nation unless its president agreed to manufacture dirt on the son of his political rival, Joe Biden.





But, in fact, the summary of the call with Zelensky is not a transcript at all; it's a summary with important facts withheld. This was verified by Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, who listened in on the president's call with Zelensky and testified before the impeachment inquiry on November 7. Her deposition testimony along with former National Security Council staffer Tim Morrison's was released by the House Intelligence Committee on Saturday.





"I recall that one of the issues he had noted was that the transcript released did not include the word Burisma. But on looking back at my notes, I do see that Burisma was mentioned by name in the call," Williams told the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence during her deposition.