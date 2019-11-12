November 12, 2019
AND THE ONLY THING HE HAS GOING FOR HIM IS THE OBAMACONOMY:
Not the economy, stupid': A majority of Americans say 2020 election will be about other issues (Eric Rosenbaum, 11/11/19, CNBC)
No, "it's not the economy, stupid." At least, not as far as the way a majority of Americans are currently planning to cast their votes in the 2020 presidential election.Near two-thirds of Americans (61%) say the 2020 election will be about issues other than the economy, according to a CNBC and Acorns Invest in You survey conducted by SurveyMonkey and released Monday.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 12, 2019 12:00 AM