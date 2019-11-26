...AND CHEAPER...:

Airlines aren't the worst polluters in the world, but planes do account for an incredible 2.5% of the world's carbon emissions. So by any measure, flying is a privilege--the exact sort of 20th-century excess that we need to reassess. Which is why the strategic design consultancy Manyone is thinking about radical alternatives to flight. The studio's solution? A giant train that loops around half the world like a mega subway system.





Dubbed the AeroSlider, it's an elevated train line that passes through a series of unobtrusive magnetic loops instead of running on a track. Much like the principles behind a rail gun, the loops speed up the train sequentially, propelling it up to speeds of 500 mph--or the average speed of a plane.