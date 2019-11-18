...AND CHEAPER...:

Inside a shipping container currently en route to a school in Puerto Rico, a solar microgrid is ready for deployment: As soon as the container arrives, the system, from a startup called BoxPower, can be assembled and begin providing power in less than a day.





The system, designed for use both immediately after disasters and to make communities more resilient to future disasters, easy to rapidly install. "We jokingly call ourselves the IKEA of microgrids because there is some assembly required, but it is color-coded, pre-cut, and pre-drilled," says Angelo Campus, CEO and founder of California-based BoxPower. "And anyone who can assemble an IKEA dresser can assemble our solar array on top of the container. It doesn't require any heavy equipment or machinery." [...]





The system can provide around 50 kilowatt-hours of electricity, or enough to power three or four homes or an energy-intensive business, the company says. If a disaster is imminent--such as a hurricane that might cause debris to fly into the solar panels--the whole system can be quickly disassembled and packed back inside the shipping container.