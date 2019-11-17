...AND CHEAPER...:

SolCold is working on developing a special paint based on nanotechnology that uses sunlight to create a cooling effect. The material absorbs sunlight and then reflects it at higher wavelengths, which contain more energy. By being converted into higher wavelengths, the temperature is lowered. As a result, the hotter the environment, the more the cooling effect.





Yaron Shenhav, a founding partner and CEO of SolCold, says that when it's 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) outside, the material can reflect temperatures of 22 degrees Celsius. "This is an optimal point for us," he notes.





The full cooling effect of the coating does not necessarily penetrate to whatever is inside it, be it a car or building. However, Shenhav notes that the coating could cool the interior by some 5-10 degrees Celsius.