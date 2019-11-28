ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:





The investigation found no evidence that the FBI attempted to place undercover agents or informants into his campaign, according to The Times.





Trump previously claimed, without evidence, that the FBI had sent a spy to infiltrate his 2016 campaign for "political purposes." He also baselessly accused former President Barack Obama of wiretapping him during the campaign. Attorney General Bill Barr also suggested that the FBI had spied on the president's campaign.





The report also concluded that FBI officials were not politically motivated in their pursuit of a wiretap of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page after his departure.





Though the report is expected to criticize certain aspects of the FBI's handling of the Russia investigation, including errors which were discovered in the FBI's pursuit of a wiretap on Page, the report undercuts much of Trump and the Republican Party's defense of the president in the Russia scandal, according to The Times.





The report found that the FBI acted properly when it opened the investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia. The investigation began after former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos bragged to an Australian diplomat that he had been offered damaging information about former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.