ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Justice Dept. watchdog finds political bias did not taint top officials running the FBI's Russia probe but documents other errors (Ellen Nakashima, Matt Zapotosky and Devlin Barrett, November 22, 2019, Washington Post)
The Justice Department's internal watchdog is expected to find in a forthcoming report that political bias did not taint top officials running the FBI investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the Trump campaign in 2016, while at the same time criticizing the bureau for systemic failures in its handling of surveillance applications, according to two U.S. officials. [...]According to the two officials, Horowitz is expected to conclude that opening of Crossfire Hurricane was legally and factually justified. His report will not provide fodder for several conservative conspiracy theories surrounding the case -- particularly the notion that Papadopoulos was set up as part of a nefarious western intelligence operation.Inspector general investigators scrutinized that allegation aggressively, looking particularly at the record on Joseph Mifsud, a Maltese professor who was critical to the opening of the case. Mifsud boasted to Papadopoulos about having "dirt" on Clinton in the form of "thousands of emails" -- before Russia's hacking of Democrats was publicly known. When the FBI learned of that conversation some months later, it felt it had to open an investigation.
The investigation regarding the 2016 campaign "fundamentally was not about Donald Trump but was about Russia -- full stop," former FBI General Counsel James A. Baker said at a Brookings Institution event in May. "It was always about Russia. It was about what Russia was, and is, doing and planning. "
Pity the poor Trumpbots: there are no straws left to clutch. It turns out that if you investigate Vlad you can't help but catch Donald.
