ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

The exchange:





CHRIS WALLACE: First of all, a dozen people listened on the phone call and a number of them were immediately upset because what the president said about Burisma --





SCALISE: Those were Schiff's witnesses.





WALLACE: No, sir, they are career foreign service officers and these are people who worked in the Trump administration.





SCALISE: They are Schiff's witnesses.





WALLACE: : Wait a minute, sir, you had a woman yesterday who was on Vice president Pence's staff. She said it was inappropriate. Tim Morrison, who was on the NSC staff, who said that he -- alarm bells immediately went off for him. Alexander Vindman immediately went to see -- these are all people -- you say they are Schiff's witnesses, they all were working in the trump administration.





SCALISE: They were not all Trump administration folks.





WALLACE: Are you saying that the person working -- Alexander Vindman wasn't part of the National Security Council?