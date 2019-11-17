November 17, 2019
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Rep. Steve Scalise calls White House officials "Schiff's witnesses" (Zachary Basu, 11/17/19, Axios)
The exchange:CHRIS WALLACE: First of all, a dozen people listened on the phone call and a number of them were immediately upset because what the president said about Burisma --SCALISE: Those were Schiff's witnesses.WALLACE: No, sir, they are career foreign service officers and these are people who worked in the Trump administration.SCALISE: They are Schiff's witnesses.WALLACE: : Wait a minute, sir, you had a woman yesterday who was on Vice president Pence's staff. She said it was inappropriate. Tim Morrison, who was on the NSC staff, who said that he -- alarm bells immediately went off for him. Alexander Vindman immediately went to see -- these are all people -- you say they are Schiff's witnesses, they all were working in the trump administration.SCALISE: They were not all Trump administration folks.WALLACE: Are you saying that the person working -- Alexander Vindman wasn't part of the National Security Council?
It is precisely true that those defending the Republic are with Mr. Schiff and against Donald.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 17, 2019 10:08 AM