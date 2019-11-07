ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

[T]rump was clear about who that oil would belong to: "We're keeping the oil -- remember that," he told a gathering of Chicago police officers in late October. "I've always said that: 'Keep the oil.' We want to keep the oil. Forty-five million dollars a month? Keep the oil."





Unfortunately for Trump, it seems the US military isn't so keen on that idea -- perhaps because stealing Syria's oil could constitute a war crime. On Thursday, the Pentagon's top spokesperson told reporters in no uncertain terms that the US would not be keeping any of the revenue from those oil fields.





"The revenue from this is not going to the US. This is going to the SDF," Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said, using an acronym for the Kurdish-led, US-allied Syrian Democratic Forces.





I checked with others in the government to ensure that was actually the policy. Turns out that it is. "The SDF is the sole beneficiary of the sale of the oil from the facilities they control," a senior administration official told me.