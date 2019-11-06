ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

The Ukraine call was one piece of a larger operation to redirect US foreign policy to benefit Trump's personal interests, not the national interest. (Adam Schiff, 11/05/19, USA Today)

The interviews we have conducted have been thorough, professional and fair, with over one hundred members from both parties eligible to attend -- including nearly 50 Republicans -- and equal time allotted for questioning to both Democratic and Republican members of Congress and staff. In line with best investigative practices first passed in Congress by the Republicans who now decry them, we have held these interviews in private to ensure that witnesses are not able to tailor their testimony to align with others at the expense of the truth.





Over the past several weeks, dedicated, nonpartisan public servants have come forward to share what they know about the president's misconduct based on what they witnessed over the course of months, describing and corroborating key details and events regarding U.S. foreign policy towards Ukraine. Nearly all have testified despite efforts by the White House to prevent them from telling their story. These career civil servants, diplomats and veterans of our armed services are American patriots and shining examples of what it means to defend and protect our Constitution.