ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Chuck Ross of the Daily Caller describes what I call his confession, responding to a question from the moderator:





"There is something unique you have to agree that now the impeachment inquiry is underway, sparked by a complaint from someone within the intelligence community, it feeds the president's concern, an often used term about a 'deep state' being there to take him out," Margaret Brennan, the moderator for the event, asked McLaughlin.





"Thank God for the 'deep state,'" replied the former spook, who served as acting director at the CIA in 2004.





Laughter and applause greeted this endorsement of "tak[ing] out" an elected president.





McLaghin kept on digging when the applause died down:





"Everyone here has seen this progression of diplomats and intelligence officers and White House people trooping up to Capitol Hill right now and saying these are doing their duty and responding to a higher call," said McLaughlin, who has also served as CIA deputy director.





"With all of the people who knew what was going on here, it took an intelligence officer to step forward and say something about it, which was the trigger that then unleashed everything else," he said.





Consider for a moment the implications of his term "higher call."