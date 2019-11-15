ALL THE BATTLEGROUNDS ARE RED:

One year before Pennsylvania voters will head to the polls in a critical swing state, a new Morning Call/Muhlenberg College poll shows nearly six in 10 don't believe President Donald Trump should be reelected. [...]





Six in 10 state voters say Trump is dividing the country and not trustworthy, and more than half say he only cares about himself. And Pennsylvania voters are divided on whether he should be removed from office before next year's election.





Among the field of Democrats seeking to succeed Trump, former Vice President Joe Biden performs the best in a head-to-head match-up, leading Trump 52% to 43%. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren also topped Trump, 50% to 45%, though that result was within the poll's 6 percentage point margin of error.