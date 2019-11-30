November 30, 2019
ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE:
'A WARNING' BY ANONYMOUS TOPPLES DONALD TRUMP JR.'S 'TRIGGERED' BOOK AS NO. 1 BESTSELLER (CHANTAL DA SILVA ON 11/29/19, Newsweek)
A tell-all book about the Trump administration penned by an anonymous senior White House official appears to have taken the top spot on The New York Times' bestseller list for non-fiction, toppling Donald Trump Jr.'s own tome, Triggered.Described on the Times' bestseller list as an "assessment of the president," as well as a "moral appeal" to the American public, A Warning, offers an eviscerating analysis of Trump and his ability to lead.
Posted by Orrin Judd at November 30, 2019 12:00 AM