A NATION TURNS ITS LONELY EYES TO mURPH:

While acknowledging that his chances of winning the Feb. 11 primary, let alone the Oval Office, are akin to "a lightning strike" -- Murphy is campaigning by word of mouth and not soliciting contributions of money -- he sees a need to offer a contrast to a Trump presidency that he describes as "a terrible model for American youth."





"Part of it is for my students here at school," Murphy said. "My watchword is, 'If you feel strongly enough about something, why not go for it?' It's not enough to sit. It's not enough to think about something or other. You need to have some core values that you will stand up for and be identified with."





Bill Hammond, a former Hanover High colleague of Murphy's who described himself as an independent, said he's considering picking up a Republican ballot in support.





Murphy is "a reasoned thinker," said Hammond, whose time teaching a variety of subjects at Hanover High overlapped with half of Murphy's 58 years.





"As long as I've known Bill, he's always been coming up with ideas about how to make things better, whether it was in sports when he was a coach, or if it was in class, or if it was making the school work better," Hammond said.





To make the country work better, Murphy said, "I'm not interested in making significant changes to the system. I just think it's incumbent on Congress to pass the laws. I just want to provide a direction, to push Congress to do their work."