October 9, 2019
YOU'LL NEVER GET AN NBA FRANCHISE NOW:
Prague city council moves to axe partnership with Beijing (Reuters, 10/09/19)
Prague city council voted on Monday to cancel a partnership agreement with Beijing after it failed to remove an article requiring it commit to the "one China" principle, which refers to China's stance that Taiwan and it both belong to one China. [...]"For us this is also a gesture that we do not want to declare subservient attitude to the authoritarian regime in China."
