October 31, 2019
WITCH HUNTS ARE A FUNCTION OF WITCHES:
After House votes to formalize impeachment inquiry, Trump accuses Democrats of "witch hunt" (SHIRA TARLO, OCTOBER 31, 2019, Salon)
Moments after the House passed the resolution, Trump tweeted, "The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!"His tweet was followed by a statement from White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Democrats of having an "unhinged obsession" with an "illegitimate" inquiry. She called the Democrats process "unfair, unconstitual and fundamentally un-American."
"The President, Vice President and all Civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors."
-- U.S. Constitution, Article II, section 4
