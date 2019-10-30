October 30, 2019

WHY THE SENATE WILL REMOVE HIM:

Job Approval Dips, Unfavorable Feelings Climb for President Trump (Grinnell College, October 28, 2019)

The Grinnell College National Poll (Grinnell-Selzer) shows that Trump's job approval rating has fallen three points to 40% since November 2018. It also shows that if the 2020 general election were held this week, only 38% of likely voters say they would definitely vote to re-elect President Trump, while 47% of likely voters would definitely vote for someone other than the president.

Posted by at October 30, 2019 12:00 AM

  

« NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS: | Main | THE SHARED FIGHT AGAINST CORRUPTION: »