October 1, 2019
WHOSE SIDE ARE YOU ON?:While Trump Congratulates Communist China on Its 70th Anniversary, Senate Republicans Condemn It (JOHN MCCORMACK, October 1, 2019 , National Review)
President Donald Trump marked the 70th anniversary of the "People's Republic" with the following congratulatory tweet: "Congratulations to President Xi and the Chinese people on the 70th Anniversary of the People's Republic of China!" But Senate Republicans have marked the anniversary with condemnation of the regime. Missouri senator Josh Hawley: "Seventy years ago, the Chinese Community Party seized power from the Chinese people. Since then, its ruthless rule has resulted in the deaths of millions of its own citizens." Arkansas senator Tom Cotton: "To see the price of the PRC's anniversary celebration, look no further than what's happening in Hong Kong: a ceaseless war against those who wish to live in freedom. From the Great Leap Forward to the Cultural Revolution to the camps in Xinjiang today, it has been a ghoulish 70 years of Chinese Communist Party control." Nebraska senator Ben Sasse: "Today Chinese tyrants celebrated 70 years of communist oppression with their typically brutal symbolism: by sending a police officer to shoot a pro-democracy protester at point-blank range. The freedom-seekers in Hong Kong mourn this anniversary, and the American people stand with them against those who deny their God-given dignity."One wonders if Senator Sasse has removed all his mirrors.
