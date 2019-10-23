October 23, 2019
WHO NEEDS THEM!:
Support for impeaching Trump soars among independents - Reuters/Ipsos poll (Chris Kahn, 10/23/19, Reuters)
The Oct. 18-22 poll showed public opinion continued to shift as Americans digested a flurry of news over the past several weeks stemming from the congressional impeachment inquiry and Trump's decision to pull troops from northern Syria.Overall, 46% of Americans said they supported impeachment and 40% said they opposed it.Support for impeachment was relatively steady among Republicans and Democrats over the past week but it surged among independents, a group that includes people who neither identify as Democrats nor Republicans and do not favor either party when they vote.Among independents, 45% said in the latest poll they supported impeachment and 32% said they opposed it, the strongest level of support recorded in more than a year.
