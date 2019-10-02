FROM THE ARCHIVES: WHO COULD EVER TAKE HIM SERIOUSLY....:

Among the Hagiographers: Early on Gandhi was dubbed a 'mortal demi-god'--and he has been regarded that way ever since (ANDREW ROBERTS, 3/27/11, WSJ)



Joseph Lelyveld has written a ­generally admiring book about ­Mohandas Gandhi, the man credited with leading India to independence from Britain in 1947. Yet "Great Soul" also obligingly gives readers more than enough information to discern that he was a sexual weirdo, a political incompetent and a fanatical faddist--one who was often downright cruel to those around him. Gandhi was therefore the archetypal 20th-century progressive ­intellectual, professing his love for ­mankind as a concept while actually ­despising people as individuals.



[originally posted: 3/28/11]



Posted by oj at October 2, 2019 12:16 PM

Tweet @brothersjudd