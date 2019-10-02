October 2, 2019
FROM THE ARCHIVES: WHO COULD EVER TAKE HIM SERIOUSLY....:
Among the Hagiographers: Early on Gandhi was dubbed a 'mortal demi-god'--and he has been regarded that way ever since (ANDREW ROBERTS, 3/27/11, WSJ)
Joseph Lelyveld has written a generally admiring book about Mohandas Gandhi, the man credited with leading India to independence from Britain in 1947. Yet "Great Soul" also obligingly gives readers more than enough information to discern that he was a sexual weirdo, a political incompetent and a fanatical faddist--one who was often downright cruel to those around him. Gandhi was therefore the archetypal 20th-century progressive intellectual, professing his love for mankind as a concept while actually despising people as individuals.
...after reading this.
[originally posted: 3/28/11]
Posted by oj at October 2, 2019 12:16 PM