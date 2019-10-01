WHIZZED ID:

Normally, I ignore the Presidential tweets. I assume that they are mostly a game, designed to rile up his base or, more often, muddy the political waters so that his wrong-doing and incompetence are concealed in Whataboutist complaints about Democrats. And I do think a lot his defenders are playing that water-muddying game. Rudy Giuliani, for example, is talking about how the whistleblower complaint is "hearsay" even though, as a lawyer and former prosecutor, he knows perfectly well that hearsay is often admissible in Court, let alone a Congressional inquiry.





But I don't think that's the case here. I don't think this is a carefully calculated smokescreen or Trump grinning inanely while riling up his followers. I think we're getting a very real peek into the President's id, an insight into what he is really like.