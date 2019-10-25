WHICH IS ALL TRUMPISM IS:

As Trump rants about "human scum" who oppose him, Political Research Associates, a Boston-based think tank that monitors domestic right-wing extremism, has released a report, in collaboration with Bend the Arc, timed to mark the first anniversary of the Tree of Life synagogue massacre in Pittsburgh last October, on the surging power of white nationalism and anti-Semitic narratives in Trump's America.





The far-right narrative that Trump has exploited to secure power contends that white Americans are facing a Great Replacement by nonwhite immigrants, and that much of this migration is fueled by money from liberal Jewish backers such as George Soros. As the impeachment inquiry has taken off, Trump, his sons, and his supporters have, as a recent Intercept report explained, turned increasingly to conspiracy theories blaming Soros--code for "liberal Jews"--for his woes.





This isn't simply distracting Noise. As the likelihood of Trump's impeachment grows, the violence-provoking language of the far right must be treated as the Signal too.





PRA researcher Ben Lorber writes, "According to PRA's review, in the two months leading up to the November 6 [2018] election, Fox News and five other leading conservative websites published a combined total of at least 345 news pieces that connected Soros and globalists to liberal causes--almost one article a day per site, on average.... By the time of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting [on] October 27, the conspiracy that Soros was funding the migrant caravan, boosted by continued mainstream exposure, had a potential reach of over 670 million on Facebook and Twitter alone."