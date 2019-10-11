October 11, 2019
WHICH FEDERALIST PAPER...:
After Fox News released poll that made Trump mad, Barr reportedly met with Rupert Murdoch (The Week, 10/11/19)
Attorney General William Barr and media mogul Rupert Murdoch had a private meeting on Wednesday night, not long after Fox News released a poll showing that 51 percent of voters are in favor of impeaching Trump and removing him from office, The New York Times reports.
...argues the AG should be a mere political henchman?
