WHEN THE SCUM TIGHTEN THE NOOSE:

First of all, it is quite simply the language of tyrants and those who aspire to be tyrants. Hitler called his enemies human scum, and so did Stalin. In recent years, the Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, often referred to as "the Trump of South America," denounced refugees as "the scum of humanity," and the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, denounced Sergei Skripal, the former spy recently poisoned by Russian agents, in Britain, as a disloyal "scumbag." The North Korean dictator, Kim Jong Un, with whom Trump says he has a "love affair," executed his uncle after a show trial in which he was called "despicable human scum . . . worse than a dog." Kim's regime, it should be noted, also called Trump's former national-security adviser John Bolton, who differed with the President on the subject of North Korea, a "bloodsucker" and "human scum."





The other reason to consider Trump's words this week is because of what is happening around him. In the twenty-four hours between Trump's "lynching" tweet and his "human scum" tweet, William B. Taylor, Jr., the acting Ambassador to Ukraine, offered the most damning testimony against the President yet in the month-old congressional impeachment inquiry. Taylor, a Vietnam veteran and career Foreign Service officer, was called out of retirement by the Trump Administration to serve in Ukraine after the President fired the previous Ambassador at the behest of his private attorney, Rudy Giuliani. Taylor flew in from Kiev in defiance of a State Department demand that he not coöperate with the House probe, and he brought with him a fifteen-page opening statement, which offered specific, detailed evidence of the pressure campaign waged by Trump and Giuliani to force Ukrainian officials to investigate the former Vice-President Joe Biden, and which discredited conspiracy theories about Ukraine's role in the 2016 U.S. election. This campaign, Taylor said, included explicitly linking Ukraine's willingness to undertake these investigations to nearly four hundred million dollars in security assistance and a Presidential meeting. Trump even personally insisted that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, announce the probes himself, to put Zelensky "in a public box." Committee sources told reporters that there were "gasps" in the room when Taylor testified. The diplomat was describing not one but multiple quid pro quos, in which Trump appeared to condition American assistance to a beleaguered, war-torn ally on actions that would be taken for his personal political benefit. Even the Senate Majority Whip, the Republican John Thune, of South Dakota, called the emerging picture "not a good one" for Trump.





The Presidential freakout of recent days can only be understood in that context. Trump is adjusting to a new political reality, one that is taking shape in a secure conference room on Capitol Hill, and it is a dangerous one for him: he now faces the very real possibility of impeachment in the House and a trial in the Senate, and just in time for the start of the 2020 election year.