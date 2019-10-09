WHEN EVEN DONALD CALLS DEVIN A LIAR:





A talking point used by some leading Republicans to discredit Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe has been labeled a conspiracy theory by Justice Department prosecutors. [...]





Nunes, Meadows, President Donald Trump and other conservative voices had alleged, without evidence, that the deal benefited Hillary Clinton and her family run Clinton Foundation. Clinton looked the other way and did not oppose the deal, they alleged, because of contributions made to the foundation. [...]





In the jury selection documents for Lambert's trial, made public Monday, Justice Department prosecutors proposed two subsections (V and VII) that each fall under the heading, "Unrelated Conspiracy Theories."





"Although this is a case involving an alleged criminal conspiracy with a Russian official, this case has nothing at all to do with the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, or alleged collusion between the Donald Trump Presidential Campaign and Russia, or alleged Russian interference in U.S. elections. I repeat: that investigation has nothing at all to do with this case," reads one item in the lengthy jury instruction proposed by attorneys working for Maryland U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur. He is a former deputy to Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general who oversaw Mueller's probe.





A subsequent proposed item of jury instruction noted, "This case also has nothing at all to do with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Clinton Foundation, or the approval by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (or "CFIUS") of the Russian government's acquisition of a company called Uranium One and certain uranium rights in the United States. I repeat: those issues have nothing at all to do with this case."





That Hur's office proposed these instructions under the label of conspiracy theories calls into doubt allegations that Lambert was tied in any way to the Uranium One deal.