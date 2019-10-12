WHAT PART OF nATIONALISM IS CONFUSING THEM:





On podcasts and online videos, in interviews and twitter feeds, alt-right internet stars, white nationalists, libertarian activists and some of the biggest boosters of Mr. Trump heap praise on Ms. Gabbard. They like the Hawaiian congresswoman's isolationist foreign policy views. They like her support for drug decriminalization. They like what she sees as censorship by big technology platforms.





Then there is 4chan, the notoriously toxic online message board, where some right-wing trolls and anti-Semites fawn over Ms. Gabbard, calling her "Mommy" and praising her willingness to criticize Israel. In April, the Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website, took credit for Ms. Gabbard's qualification for the first two Democratic primary debates.





Brian Levin, the head of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University-San Bernardino, said Ms. Gabbard had "the seal of approval" within white nationalist circles. "If people have that isolationist worldview, there is one candidate that could best express them on each side: Gabbard on the Democratic side and Trump on the Republican side," Mr. Levin said. [...]









While Ms. Gabbard has opposed recent military interventions in the Middle East, she has developed relationships with leaders known for their authoritarian tendencies. She touts her support for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has empowered Hindu fundamentalists at great cost to India's minorities.Ms. Gabbard also met with Egypt's strongman leader, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, during a 2015 trip to Paris with Dana Rohrabacher, a former Republican congressman known for his ties to Russians.





Most controversially, she has repeatedly defended the brutal Syrian dictator, Bashar al-Assad, who she met in January 2017.