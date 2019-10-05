WHAT DO YOU GET WHEN YOU COMBINE GEORGE AND HENRY WALLACE :

Donald Trump "fawned" on dictators, "harangued" the leaders of longstanding allies and hectored one to help him win Nobel Peace Prize, White House sources have claimed.





According to reports, the US president repeatedly cast doubt on Russian involvement in the Salisbury nerve agent attacks during a phone call with Theresa May.





The US president disputed the UK's conclusion that it was "highly likely" President Vladimir Putin's government orchestrated the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in March 2018.





"Trump was totally bought into the idea there was credible doubt about the poisoning," an official told The Washington Post. "A solid 10 minutes of the conversation is spent with May saying it's highly likely and him saying he's not sure."