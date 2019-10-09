WELL, HE THREATENED TO RUN AMERICA LIKE HIS BUSINESSES...:

In city after city, across the nation, Trump has failed to pay local officials who provide thousands of dollars' worth of security assistance to the president's campaign during his Make America Great Again rallies.





In total, at least 10 cities have complained that the campaign has not reimbursed them for services provided by local police and fire departments, totaling more than $840,000, according to a study by the Center for Public Integrity in June. [...]





It isn't the first time Trump, a businessman with a global real estate empire, has faced accusations that he didn't pay his bills. The complaints from local governments echo decades of accusations by private contractors who claim that Trump didn't adequately compensate them for their work before he was sworn into office.





At least 60 lawsuits and more than 200 liens detailed allegations that Trump and his companies failed to pay various businesses and scores of employees for their work, according to an investigation by USA Today in 2016. Those who claimed they were stiffed by the future president included bartenders, painters, real estate brokers and others.