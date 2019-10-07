October 7, 2019
WELL, HE IS ROUND...:
EXCLUSIVE: OFFICIAL WHO HEARD CALL SAYS TRUMP GOT 'ROLLED' BY TURKEY AND 'HAS NO SPINE' (JAMES LAPORTA, 10/7/19, Newsweek)
"President Trump was definitely out-negotiated and only endorsed the troop withdraw to make it look like we are getting something--but we are not getting something," the National Security Council source told Newsweek. "The U.S. national security has entered a state of increased danger for decades to come because the president has no spine and that's the bottom line."
