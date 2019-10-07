WE'LL EVEN PRETEND HE HAS FACE TO SAVE:

A former Trump Organization executive says she thinks President Donald Trump may resign rather than face possible removal from office by impeachment.





"He does a lot of things to save face," Barbara Res, a former Trump Organization vice president, told CNN's Brian Stelter on Reliable Sources Sunday.





"It would be very, very, very bad for him to be impeached," Res said. "I don't know that he'll be found guilty but I don't know that he wants to be impeached. I think that's what this panic is about. And my gut [instinct] is that he'll leave office, he'll resign. Or make some kind of a deal, even, depending on what comes out."