October 14, 2019
WELL, DONALD IS THE ANTI-UR:
Trump has delivered what Russia wants in Syria -- at zero cost -- and 'Putin likely can't believe his luck' (Mitch Prothero, 10/14/19, Business Insider)
Syrian President Bashar al Assad -- backed by his Russian patrons -- moved Monday to exploit the collapse of the US military presence in northeastern Syria by driving troops into the previously autonomous region managed by a Kurdish-dominated militia that had been under American protection for the last five years.The unlikely sequence of events began last weekend after President Donald Trump ended US opposition to a Turkish offensive into Syria during a phone call with Turkish President Recep Erdogan. The call ended both the US mission to fight ISIS and to reduce Iranian and Russian influence in war-shattered Syria. It left Tehran, Moscow and Damascus with a huge victory that required little more than watching the American presence disappear on its own.
