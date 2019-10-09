VLAD'S BOY TOY:

The Kremlin-directed Internet Research Agency (IRA) flooded social media with "false reports, conspiracy theories, and trolls" to exploit divisions in a bid to improve the Republican candidate's prospects, the report said.





Its activity was "overtly and almost invariably supportive of then-candidate Trump" and to the detriment of his opponent Hillary Clinton's campaign, Republican-led group concluded.





The committee said it had obtained communication in which an IRA "information warfare operative" spoke of having a "sleepless night" after the US went after polls on 8 November 2016.





The employee said: "When around 8am the most important result of our work arrived, we uncorked a tiny bottle of champagne ... took one gulp each and looked into each other's eyes.





"We uttered almost in unison: 'We made America great.'"