October 15, 2019
TRUMPISM IN A NUTSHELL:
Trump Says Border Wall More Important Than Defending Kurdish Allies (Dan Desai Martin, October 14, 2019, National Memo)
"Some people want the United States to protect the 7,000 mile away Border of Syria, presided over by Bashar al-Assad, our enemy," Trump wrote on Monday. "At the same time, Syria and whoever they chose to help, wants naturally to protect the Kurds. I would much rather focus on our Southern Border which abuts and is part of the United States of America."
For the Trumpbots that's not even a choice: dead Muslims are a bonus.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 15, 2019 12:00 AM