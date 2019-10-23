TOO TOXIC TO TRUMPET:

The Trump organization has removed the president's name from his two New York City ice skating rinks in Central Park. Photograph: Lucas Jackson/Reuters

Donald Trump appears to be getting the cold shoulder from his own ice skating rinks, after the Trump organization reportedly took the unusual step of removing the president's name from the two Central Park businesses ahead of the holiday season.





First reported by the Washington Post, city officials said the decision to remove Trump's name in recent weeks was taken by the Trump organization but that the company has not offered a reason. His company still owns the skating rinks, which is among his oldest businesses, but it's the first time Trump's own organization has attempted to downplay the connection between the president and his businesses.



