THOSE WACKY TRUMPBOTS:

A 13-year veteran of conspiracy website Infowars said in a recent court deposition that he repeatedly attempted to warn staff not to spread obvious lies about the parents of Sandy Hook, only to be met with laughter and ridicule.





"I must have been in that room four to five times, at least, and only to be received with laughter and jokes," Rob Jacobson, who worked at Infowars from 2004 to 2017 doing video production, testified.