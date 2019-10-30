October 30, 2019
THOSE EXPLICITLY ARE DONALD'S "VALUES":
Trump's Russia ambassador pick breaks with him over Ukraine phone call (NAHAL TOOSI, 10/30/2019, Politico)\
Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan implicitly broke with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, telling lawmakers that it would not be "in accord with our values" for a president to ask a foreign government to investigate a political rival.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 30, 2019 12:58 PM
« CELEBRATING THE LADY IS REASON ENOUGH FOR TRUMPBOTS TO HATE HIM: | Main | SQUANDERING THE OBAMA BOOM: »