THEY'RE JOBS, NOT WORK:

The fact that "work about work"-- checking email, searching for information, sitting in unproductive meetings-- consumes our time spent in, and increasingly outside, the workplace, should come as no surprise to most workers. The study, based on a 2019 qualitative survey commissioned by Asana and Sapio (full discloser: I work for Asana) among 10,223 global knowledge workers--workers whose job centers on knowledge and information-- found that the time spent on work about work consumes much of workers' days.





And it seems that work about work is an even more soul-sucking experience than we realize. Global knowledge workers think they spend over a third of their time on work about work, yet, in reality, they spend nearly double that time--60 percent--on work about work.





Unproductive meetings are a major contributor. According to the research, workers waste 103 hours each year--or 13 full working days--in unproductive meetings. Surely that time would be much better spent on a two and a half week vacation.