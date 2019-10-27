THEY HAVE TO BE LUCKY EVERY DAY. US? JUST ONCE:





The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have hailed a "successful" joint operation with the US, but did not divulge any details about what took place.





"Successful & historical operation due to joint intelligence work with the United States of America," Mazloum Abdi, the commander in chief of the Kurdish forces in Syria, tweeted on Sunday.





SDF spokesperson Mustafa Bali said the operation was "yet another proof" of the group's "anti-terror capability."





The SDF had been a key US partner in the fight against ISIS until earlier this month, when US President Donald Trump pulled American troops from Syria which led to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan giving the green light to launch an offensive against them.