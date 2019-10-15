October 15, 2019
THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS SPECIES:
Owl Killings Spur Moral Questions About Human Intervention (Associated Press, Oct. 15, 2019)
In almost all ways, the barred owl is the spotted owl's worst enemy: They reproduce more often, have more babies per year and eat the same prey, like squirrels and wood rats. And they now outnumber spotted owls in many areas of the native bird's historic range.So in a last-ditch effort to see whether they can save spotted owls, federal officials are resorting to killing hundreds of federally protected barred owls.
The problem, of course, is that they crossbreed, you're just killing owls to "save" owls. It's another form of Replacement hysteria.
