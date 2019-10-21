THERE'S NO SUCH THING AS QUALITY:

For earnest art enthusiasts looking to grow their collections, the dangers are as numerous as the upsides. There's always the chance that you'll be able to acquire a timeless piece that makes you happy, but the possibility that you'll be heartlessly hoodwinked into investing in a cleverly disguised dud seems worryingly likely. The latter scenario is the one that's allegedly befallen Universal Studios vice chairman Ron Meyer, who's filed a $10 million lawsuit against two art dealers, Jamie Frankfort and Susan Seidel, who he claims tricked him into buying a forged Mark Rothko painting almost twenty years ago in 2001, as The Art Newspaper reported.