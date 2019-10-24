THERE'S NO BAD REASON TO REMOVE HIM:

"In particular the Trump Organization has produced copies of Defendant's calendar entries and itineraries from late 2007 through early 2008 - the period in which Ms. Zervos reported she met with and was assaulted by Defendant," the court filing states.





One document that Zervos says she got from the Trump Organization to support her claims includes itinerary documents that show Trump flew from Las Vegas to Los Angeles on Dec. 21, 2007, and stayed at the Beverly Hills Hotel for two nights, including when Zervos has alleged Trump "grabbed and sexually assaulted her in his Beverly Hills Hotel bungalow."





Zervos also included a copy of an email that she said was sent to the Fox News tip line with the subject line "Trump hit on me."





"I was on the Apprentice. After the show was completed, Trump invited me to a hotel room under the guise of working for him. He had a different agenda. Please contact me to speak further as I have tried to make contact," the email stated, according to the court filing.





There is an additional piece of evidence Zervos is seeking, an unspecified nine-page document the Trump Organization has designated confidential. Zervos has asked the judge to force the Trump Organization to lift the designation.





"Defendant evidently is aware that the documents at issue closely corroborate Plaintiff's detailed account of their interactions," her court filing said. "That is not a valid reason for Defendant to use the Confidentiality Stipulation to continue to conceal the truth."