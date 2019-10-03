THERE'S NO BAD REASON TO IMPEACH HIM:

Last Friday night, the Washington Post published a stunning article reporting that during an Oval Office meeting in May 2017, Trump told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak that Trump was unconcerned about Moscow's attack on the 2016 presidential election. Trump noted the Russians that their assault on the United States was no big deal because the United States did the same in other countries, according to three former officials. It was at this meeting that Trump, as had been previously reported, revealed highly classified information to his Russian visitors and said that his firing of FBI chief James Comey the previous day had relieved "great pressure" on him. Yet Trump's comments dismissing the importance of the Russian attack--which, according to the US intelligence community, was mounted in part to help Trump win the White House--now stands as the most significant moment of that gathering, where Trump and the two Russians were photographed smiling.





The Post noted that after this discussion, White House officials took steps to keep Trump's comments from becoming public, and limited distribution of a memo summarizing the conversation to only a few officials with the highest security clearances. The memo was kept from officials who normally would have access to this sort of report.