October 25, 2019
THERE'S A REASON TOM HAYDEN REPRESENTED FRANKIE FIVE ANGELS:
Lawyers for Ukrainian oligarch have another client: The columnist who pushed Biden corruption claims (NATASHA BERTRAND and DARREN SAMUELSOHN, 10/24/2019, Politico)
Just in case anyone labored under the delusion that Solomon is a journalist.Conservative lawyers Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing, who this year took on as a client an oligarch at the center of the Ukraine scandal, also represent the conservative columnist who has advanced Trump-friendly claims of corruption in Kyiv."John Solomon has been a client of our firm for a very long time," Joe diGenova told POLITICO on Thursday.
Posted by Orrin Judd at October 25, 2019 12:00 AM
